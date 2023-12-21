Charitable Christmas party held at Chop Steakhouse

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

Right at the border of Oakville and Burlington is Chop Steakhouse, and for the last four years, they've helped families spread holiday cheer with their annual Christmas lunch. This year, nearly 50 families signed up for the event, allowing them precious time to be together for the holidays.

The event was organized by Chair of Liasion College for Culinary Arts Wayne Brown and the restaurant’s operating partner Ashley Hershon.

Hershon says the first meal was hosted during Christmas 2019, when only five families registered. The idea of the event is to give kids and families, "a Christmas that they will remember and to spread holiday cheer to all."

To do that, the restaurant raised over $10,000 and went out and bought children's toys for all families that registered to participate in the festivities.

Chop was then decorated with candy canes and Christmas carols were being sung by a local musician. On top of all of that, everyone who came to the event was given a free, delicious turkey dinner with mashed potatoes and veggies.

"A lot of work went into this but luckily I had a lot of volunteers," said Hershon. "From shopping for all the toys to accumulating the guest list to wrapping all the toys to collecting donations to sponsor the food I’d say a good 20 hours of work went into putting this event together today."

"I don’t want my neighbours to go hungry," said Wayne Brown. "I want their children to have a great Christmas."

Along with gifts for children, there were also gift baskets for the Mothers who came to the event.

Moms received handmade soaps that included all-natural ingredients and also included in their gift bags were cosmetics donated by Tammy Fox, Executive Director of the Burlington Performing Arts Center.

Then near the end of the meal, Santa Claus himself arrived. Spreading the love of Christmas and delivering gifts to all the children, Santa took the time to take personal pictures with all of the attending families.

"I’m ecstatic about how the day turned out," said Herson. "Today was a school day and I wasn’t sure how many parents were going to take their children out of school. But we had a great turnout."

The entire day was a great experience for everyone involved and it is a reminder to all that the holiday season is a time of giving and a time to make others smile.