Famed Christmas House at Sixth Line and Munn’s presents first-ever 'Retro Christmas'

× Expand Jason Edwards

The notorious Sixth Line and Munn's Christmas house is here for the holidays with their first-ever "Retro Christmas" themed display.

With the absence of his Halloween House top of mind, Jason Edwards and his family have rallied together to put on one of their best Christmas displays yet.

Christmas on Sixth Line and Munn's is a holiday landmark in Oakville featuring a unique theme each year. Last year was Disney-themed, and the year before was Whoville, but this time Edwards is taking the community back some years with "Retro Christmas."

"I wanted the Flintstones but we were worried people might not know who they are so we decided to mix it up with a bunch of different characters," Edwards said.

Each year, Jason makes sure to project movies on the side of his house that go with the theme of the yard. This year he will be showing Christmas iterations of the Flintstones, the Smurfs, and Charlie Brown Christmas among many others.

× Expand Jason Edwards

Jason Edwards and his wife Erin have hand-crafted the bulk of the displays in the yard. Erin spent three months doing all the painting and bringing this display to life.

The finished product has been highly anticipated by the community, with Edwards even reporting people knocking on his door asking when it will be done. He's happy to announce that they are open now until Jan. 2.

"Honestly it becomes a tradition for a lot of families," Jason said. "It's nice to have somewhere for people to gather during the holidays, to take photos, and have a good time."

His consistency over the last 12 years doing these displays has been driven by a burning passion for putting on a show for the community and put on a show he certainly does.

× Expand Ben Brown

The house will be lit up Sunday to Thursdays from 5:30-10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30-10:30 p.m.

The backyard will be open for families and friends to take pictures and the front yard will be playing Christmas movies. As per usual, Jason will have donation boxes on his property and all proceeds will be donated to the Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre (OPNC).

"OPNC is grateful for the support from the Christmas House," said Executive Director Michelle Knoll.

"We are seeing an ever-increasing reliance on food banks for people to be able to meet their day-to-day basic needs. This donation helps us feed our community through the winter months," she continued.

"Thank you to Jason for bringing cheer to our community and supporting the food bank."