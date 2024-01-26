New free Community Classroom elementary programs return

× Expand SchoolChairs

After a four year hiatus, the Oakville Community Foundation’s (OCF) Community Classroom program has reopened.

Community Classroom’s free arts, culture, heritage, and environmental programs are available to Oakville’s publicly-funded elementary school students.

The program is built with "new, free, interactive content, including in-class activities and performances for the first time since 2019," according to the OCF.

Community Classroom was developed in 2018 with the goal of "No Child Left Behind", addressing what the OCF describes as, "unequal access to community programs and local arts, culture, heritage and environmental organizations in the community."

"We’re thrilled to be returning to in-class offerings as well as virtual experiences with a new, simplified registration website," said Frances Pace, Director of Fundholder and Community Engagement.

"Community Classroom supports so many local organizations and continues to offer students the opportunity to experience something fun, educational, local and free."

This year’s programming features in-class live instruction, available to students in Oakville, and pre-recorded videos, available to all students in Halton, simply by registering on the Community Classroom website.

Just a few of the new programs available include:

1. Recorded Guided Moccasin Trail Walk with Indigenous Knowledge Keeper Stephen Paquette

In the tradition of the Anishinaabe (the Original People), and the Haudenosaunee (People of the Longhouse), this journey follows the elements of their traditional teachings and Thanksgiving Address in which we acknowledge and express our collective appreciation for what the Creation provides for us.

2. Where does our food come from? In-classroom program with Halton Environmental Network

Students are introduced to different steps in the food system as well as answers to the questions: Where does our food come from? Who grows it and how does it get to us? What transportation is required for the food to travel to us? Who are the people involved in this process?

3. The Premiere of Finding Freedom on the Sixteen with the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton

Finding Freedom on the Sixteen is a one-hour documentary film project that brings to life the remarkable history of people of African descent who settled around the Oakville Harbour, formed by the mouth of Sixteen Mile Creek. It features interviews with descendants of the first black families in Oakville dating back to the mid-1800s.

Other new programs

Other live in-class programs include Steelpan Drumming with the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton, Artist Books with the Oakville Galleries, Tree Identification with Oakvillegreen, Urban Dance with Arthouse, live music and instrument demonstrations with the Oakville Symphony and more returning pre-recorded content.

The Foundation’s goal is to ensure this program is always available as a valued and important element of community well-being. The Community Classroom Fund is a way to ensure that the 20,000+ students in publicly-funded schools will always have access to local arts organizations.

To support education through arts, culture, heritage and environmental programming, you can donate online here.

Community Classroom is made possible by the Oakville Community Foundation with support from Sagen and generous donors.