Community Education Awards Hub reopens for Oakville students

The locally sponsored Community Education Awards Hub, awarding varying scholarships for Halton region students applying for post-secondary school, has reopened for its fifth year and is now taking applications.

The program, sponsored by the Oakville Community Foundation (OCF), says this year's Awards Hub has, "more scholarships, bursaries and education awards for Oakville students, with awards valued between $750 and $20,000."

OCF says they created the program in 2020 to, "make administering and applying for scholarships, bursaries and educational awards an easier process for both organizations and students."

The Awards Hub was accessed by more than 1,200 students last year and used by 2,800 students since it opened. It hosts scholarship and bursary applications from over a dozen different organizations around Oakville and Halton, giving local students a singular online access-point to apply to multiple awards.

Award requirements vary, with some requiring high marks, extra curricular activities, an interest in certain areas of study and more. Many are also focused on students with financial barriers to post-secondary education.

A few of the awards available include:

The Oakville Youth Education Award is a one-time scholarship awarded to multiple students annually in the amount of $2,000 to recognize and award those who demonstrate non-academic achievements. This award is open to all graduating students of Oakville high schools who are pursuing postsecondary studies.

is a one-time scholarship awarded to multiple students annually in the amount of $2,000 to recognize and award those who demonstrate non-academic achievements. This award is open to all graduating students of Oakville high schools who are pursuing postsecondary studies. The Kick Start Your Education Fund is a one-time scholarship awarded to one student annually in the amount of $2,000 to recognize and award those who demonstrate involvement, integrity, improvement and inclusion. This award is not based on academic achievement and is open to those who do not qualify for the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP). Any graduating student of an Oakville high school who has been accepted to post-secondary studies (in the skilled trades, at a college or university), including those who are currently on a gap year, may apply.

is a one-time scholarship awarded to one student annually in the amount of $2,000 to recognize and award those who demonstrate involvement, integrity, improvement and inclusion. This award is not based on academic achievement and is open to those who do not qualify for the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP). Any graduating student of an Oakville high school who has been accepted to post-secondary studies (in the skilled trades, at a college or university), including those who are currently on a gap year, may apply. The Pehar Family Mental Health Scholarship is a $1,500 award provided to one student who has demonstrated a strong understanding and compassion towards supporting others who are struggling with their mental wellness. They should have concrete examples of innovative ways (events, programs, groups, clubs, social platforms, etc.) that have helped themselves or others during a time of mental need. This award is open to those who are residents of Oakville and a graduating student (of any high school)

Students can simply sign up through the Community Education Awards Hub website where they will complete an Eligibility Quiz which automatically determines which awards are available to them. They can then choose to apply to one or more awards, depending on availability, without leaving the system.

"Educational awards help to alleviate some of the financial burden that comes with post-secondary education and allows students to focus on studying what they’re passionate about," said Frances Pace, Director of Fundholder and Community Engagement with the Oakville Community Foundation.

"By bringing these organizations together to one singular system, it has never been easier for local students to apply."

Some organizations offering scholarships, bursaries and educational awards through The Awards Hub include:

Halton Learning Foundation

Halton Region Chinese Canadian Association

Henderson Partners

IODE

May Court Club of Oakville

Oakville Chamber of Commerce

Oakville Community Foundation

Oakville Lions Club

Oakville Rotary Clubs

Optimist Club of Oakville

University Women’s Club of Oakville

Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services

Community organizations and individuals interested in creating their own scholarship, bursary or educational award can contact giving@theocf.org to learn more.

For questions or to learn about using the Community Education Awards Hub for your own existing applications, contact education@theocf.org.