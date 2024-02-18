Coyote education and safety initiatives in Oakville

× Expand DrPhotoMoto via Foter.com - CC BY-SA

As coyote sightings continue in urban areas, including Oakville, the town emphasizes proactive measures to ensure community safety and wildlife coexistence.

In response to the increasing presence of coyotes, Oakville Council amended the Lot Maintenance By-law in 2023, reinforcing prohibitions against feeding wildlife and leaving out food to attract animals. This amendment, complemented by the Parks By-law and Property Standards By-law, extends the ban on wildlife feeding across Oakville, both on public and private properties.

Violations of these regulations may result in fines ranging from $300 - $500, with the potential for court summons for repeat or serious offences.

The town has also put out a list of guidelines to reduce conflict with coyotes, understand the animals, and learn more about urban coyotes, which can be found on the town's website.

To educate residents and address concerns, Oakville will host a virtual Coyote Information Session on March 19, at 6 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance on responding to coyote sightings and mitigating conflicts.

Pre-registration is required for the Zoom meeting, and additional information will be provided via email upon registration. Alternatively, the meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube.