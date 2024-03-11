Declining math scores prompt solution from Oakville math tutor

What is being done to address difficulties in education for your children?

Amid growing concerns over declining standardized mathematics scores and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, Oakville math tutor and business student at Wilfrid Laurier University, Riley Horton has created a textbook that bridges the gap between basic and advanced high school math.

Riley Horton

As a private math tutor with nearly seven years of experience, Horton recognized the pressing need for updated support materials aligned with the new (as of 2021) de-streamed MTH1W curriculum.

“The intent is to close the gap for grade 8 students preparing for high school," says Horton.

“Since the ‘de-streaming’ of the old academic and applied courses, it’s been my goal to create a resource for students to access as a means to prepare for – and receive support in – Ontario’s new grade 9 math," he continued.

"And with the help of my students, I’ve created what truly is the only resource to feature every single lesson, homework problem, and course evaluation, in exact chronological order of real MTH1W course delivery.”

The shift away from segregated academic and applied math courses aimed to reduce barriers in Ontario’s education system.

However, according to Horton, the lack of comprehensive resources has created challenges for students, parents, and educators.

The Ontario Grade 9 Mathematics Workbook, created by Horton, fills this gap with approximately 320 pages of lessons, homework problems, evaluations, and handwritten solutions.

The performance for 15-year-old Canadian students in math show a decline steeper than reading and writing from 2001-2022, according to reports from PISA:

× Expand PISA

In January, the federal government also recognized that a change needs to be made when it comes to instilling foundational skills in young students. As Minister of Education Stephen Lecce explains, “It’s critical that our youngest students develop core foundational skills earlier on in their lives."

“That is why we are introducing a new kindergarten curriculum that will help to lay the foundation for strong reading, writing and math skills from day one," Lecce continued.

"Our government will continue to relentlessly advance back-to-basics education that restores the focus on academic achievement, common sense and excellence in literacy and STEM disciplines.”

While changes still need to be considered during the transition phase from elementary to high school curriculum, Horton is optimistic that his book will serve as a valuable resource in supporting students through this period of educational reform.

Horton's, 'The Ontario Grade 9 Mathematics Workbook' is available on Google Play and Apple Books. He also encourages anyone interested in learning more about his discoveries to reach out via LinkedIn.