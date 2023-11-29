Dorothy Agnes St. George (née Grace): 1932-2023

George Family Dorothy St. George

We are saddened to announce the passing of Dorothy St. George, aged 91, who died peacefully with family by her side.

Beloved wife of the late Brendan St. George (d. 2013), loving mother of Terrence (Susan), Judith, Christine (Gary Mason), Dorothy, Brenda and Michael (Jennifer). Grandmother of Jennifer (Scott Pippard), Stuart, Fahim, John (Cynthia Chiu), Spencer, Mary-Margaret, Gwen, Cristian and Kiran. Great-grandmother of Abigail and Elsie.

Pre-deceased by her brothers Martin Anthony (Vera) Grace and Leonard (Joan) Grace. Survived by her sister Pauline Grace. Dorothy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Born in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, to James and Dorothy Grace (née Taylor), Dorothy graduated from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Montréal in 1953, worked as a nurse in Ste-Agathe-des-Monts and years later with The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

A long-time resident of Oakville, ON, where she and Brendan raised their six children, Dorothy was a wonderful wife and mother with boundless energy.

She instilled her strong work ethic, love of nature, history and adventure in her children. She loved the outdoors, and many days were spent skiing, hiking the Bruce Trail and maintaining her extensive garden. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed hosting dinner parties for family and friends.

She could be counted on to design and sew elaborate costumes for her children and grandchildren and beautiful gowns for her daughters. For many years she was President of the Ennisclare On The Lake Condominium Association and could be seen daily on her long walks around Brontë Harbour.

Dorothy travelled extensively throughout her life. She and Brendan, often joined by family members, visited Hilton Head Island, SC, annually, where they created many fond memories.

In later years, they travelled to many countries, visiting safari parks in Africa, elephant trekking in Thailand, and exploring ancient ruins in Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia and Cambodia.

Dorothy convinced family members to join her in climbing Mt. Kinabalu, Mt. Sinai and Gros Morne (twice). She even fulfilled her dream of walking the Great Wall of China.

Thank you to the staff at AgeCare Brant in Burlington, whose kindness and compassion made such a difference in the quality of her life.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Corner Brook, Newfoundland. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the SickKids Foundation.