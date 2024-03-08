Downtown Oakville parking garage to close for one year

× Expand Ben Brown

The parking garage located at 300 Church Street in Downtown Oakville is set to close for at least 12 months in April for "essential repairs," according to the town. The repairs will address structural issues and deterioration identified during routine maintenance inspections.

The town says the decision to close the garage follows expert advice from external engineering consultants, who recommended repairs to ensure the facility's longevity.

The garage will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 but repairs will not begin until the following week on April 15.

The projects improvements will include the following:

Concrete repairs

Installation of a traffic deck waterproofing system

Elevator upgrades

Repainting of all parking lines, directional arrows, and barrier-free symbols

Improvements to the access and payment system

During the construction period, alternative parking options in Downtown Oakville will be available. The town encourages residents and visitors to utilize the real-time parking map and visit the Parking Lots and Garages page for convenient parking locations and information on time limits and costs.

The garage, built in 1985, has been subject to continuous monitoring and maintenance. The upcoming rehabilitation project, scheduled to commence on April 15, aims to extend the garage's lifespan by an additional 15 years.

Mayor Burton emphasized the importance of maintaining public infrastructure, saying, "Keeping our public facilities and infrastructure up to date is a priority for the town. The rehabilitation of the Downtown Parking Garage will extend its life by many years to serve both our residents and visitors and ensure the vibrancy of downtown.”