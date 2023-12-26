Drugs, alcohol and driving are a deadly combination

× Expand Gabe Pierce on Unsplash

As holiday festivities kick into high gear, MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is urging everyone to prioritize road safety and prevent impaired driving.

With hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries caused by impaired driving each year, MADD Canada emphasizes the importance of personal responsibility and planning ahead for a sober ride home.

MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt underscores the significance of committing never to drive impaired. Whether consuming alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs, Pratt encourages individuals to plan and ensure a safe alternative for transportation.

"As you celebrate the holidays and ring in the New Year, please make the promise to yourself and your loved ones to never drive impaired and to plan ahead for a sober ride home," Pratt states.

Everyone's role in preventing tragedies

Preventing impaired driving requires collective effort. MADD Canada highlights three key actions to contribute towards safer roads:

Never drive impaired: utilize services such as Uber, cab, or public transit, or arrange a designated driver.

utilize services such as Uber, cab, or public transit, or arrange a designated driver. Never ride with an impaired driver.

Report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911 or reaching out to Halton Police.

By following these simple steps, individuals can play a significant role in avoiding the devastating consequences of impaired driving. Pratt emphasizes the importance of planning ahead, stating, "Planning ahead for a sober ride only takes a few minutes and can prevent a lifetime of grief and heartache."

Responsible celebrations for party-goers

Responsible party-goers should plan for a safe journey home, whether attending holiday parties or welcoming the New Year. Consider the following options:

Book an Uber for a reliable ride.

Take a cab to ensure a secure trip.

Utilize public transportation for convenient commuting.

Arrange a designated driver within your group.

Stay overnight if necessary.

These proactive measures will ensure the celebrations end positively without endangering lives on the road.

Ensuring party safety as hosts

Party hosts are also crucial in promoting responsible behaviour and preventing impaired driving. Here are some essential precautions to consider:

Provide ample non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages; there are many alcohol-free spirits and beers which are available at UpsideDrinks.ca.

Monitor guests' alcohol consumption by serving drinks personally.

Refrain from serving alcohol to already intoxicated guests.

Cease alcohol service well before the party concludes.

Be aware of guests' cannabis consumption and impairment levels.

Confirm the transportation plans of all guests.

Familiarize yourself with ride-sharing options like Uber and Lyft.

Keep taxi numbers readily available.

Prepare accommodations for intoxicated guests who need to spend the night.

Party hosts can ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees by implementing these precautions.

Plan your safe ride home

MADD Canada recommends Uber as the Official Designated Ride to facilitate sober transportation during holidays and New Year's celebrations. Canadians can effortlessly plan their reliable ride home with Uber by visiting Uber.com. Oakville owned, Oakville United Taxi also provides an excellent service.

Oakville Transit will also operate extended hours, and for GO Transit, both train and bus service will be free to all customers on New Year's Eve starting at 7 p.m. Customers will not be charged a fare until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

Additionally, MADD Canada is running its 36th annual Project Red Ribbon campaign, promoting safe and sober driving throughout the holiday season.

In conclusion, as Canadians embrace the joyous spirit of the holidays, prioritizing road safety and preventing impaired driving is paramount.

By making responsible choices, planning, and utilizing available resources like Uber, individuals can ensure a memorable and safe holiday season for all. Let us unite against impaired driving and embrace the spirit of celebration with a focus on safety.