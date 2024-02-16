Celebrate Family Day in Oakville with activities for all ages

× Expand Town of Oakville

This Monday marks the return of the highly anticipated Family Day celebration in Oakville. From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., there will be lots of family-friendly activities and events suitable for all ages and abilities at facilities across Oakville.

The town is teaming up with Oakville Public Library (OPL), Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, Oakville Gymnastics Club, Oakville Galleries, Oakville Soccer Club, Peter Gilgan Family YMCA, and various community groups to offer an array of recreational and cultural activities.

With over 100 different activities lined up, families can look forward to celebrating Family Day in town.

To participate in the activities, pre-registration is required for all in-person events, which are free unless specified otherwise. Registration opens at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, for residents and on Saturday, Feb. 17, for non-residents.

For a full breakdown of activities, refer to the Family Day Program Guide.

To register for events and see what's available, visit the Family Day Booking Page.

Closures and Transit

The facilities that are closed in Oakville on Family Day (Feb. 19) include the following:

Town Hall

Oakville Public Library branches. Exceptions: Glen Abbey and Iroquois Ridge branches be open from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visit the Oakville Public Library website for branch details.

Harbour offices

Cemetery offices

Seniors centres

Municipal Greenhouse

White Oaks pool

Joshua's Creek Arena

Kinoak Arena

Maple Grove Arena

Oakville Transit is offering its holiday service schedule on Monday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Visit the Oakville Transit website for details.

To report urgent issues regarding roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or storms call 905-845-6601 for after-hours service.

For non-urgent requests or to report a problem, please use the town's online services page.