'Fly Me to the Moon’ Senior Semi Formal at Holy Trinity

Holy Trinity’s Student Council hosted its well-anticipated Senior Semi Formal on Thursday, Nov. 30 with more than 450 students in attendance.

"The theme drew many inspirations present in the mid 1900s Jazz era in New York City alongside a touch of Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ incorporated into its theme," said Vice President Izzy Dinno and Grade 10 representative Joleen Abskharoun.

There were sparkling star decorations situated across the atrium and hung in the Cafeteria, a photo booth with silver aluminum backdrop and a DJ playing an iconic selection of modern music including Shake It Off by Taylor Swift and Dynamite by Taio Cruz.

"It’s so exciting, I’m excited to be here. Everyone looked really nice. It’s an absolutely wonderful night," said Alexia Tsung, grade 11 student at the event.

"I’m really, really excited to be here. I mean it is the Semi Formal, and everyone looked so good," said Elisa Espinosa Adame, grade 11 student at the event. "Oh! There are also two chocolate fountains!"

"I’m very excited to be here, and I’m a little nervous because I’m not good with people. But I’m very proud of the school for decorating the event and hosting it," says Victoria Melo, grade 11 student at the event.

The students at Holy Trinity had a wonderful time at the event wearing sparkly sequined dresses and heels which was optional but to many it wasn’t, as they were too excited to show off their personal high heels collection at the Semi Formal.

The student council also worked really hard throughout the entire event where they started setting up at 2:30 right after school, helped secure everyone’s coat and purses and made sure everyone checked into the event correctly.

They did a fantastic job! Now we are all waiting for them to announce their next exciting theme next year!

Jenny Liu is the Oakville News correspondent for Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School.