GASP holds candlelight vigil for COP28

× Expand Brian Brownlee

A candlelight vigil for COP28, the ongoing United Nations Climate Change conference, was held in Centennial Square, Oakville, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

Long-time peace and justice activist Mervyn Russell worked with Grandm(o)thers Act to Save the Planet (GASP) and Halton Action for Climate Emergency Now (HACEN) to organize the vigil.

Carole Holmes, GASP co-chair, explained, "We are here at this vigil with our candles to shine a light of hope for our troubled planet. 2023 was the hottest year in human history. It’s important to speak with family and friends about climate change and Canada's need for a cap on fossil fuel emissions."

Russell added, "Fossil fuel emissions are the main cause of the climate chaos we are seeing."

The 50 attendees sang songs and listened to speeches and poems. Two local high school climate activists, Claire Jung and Rida Salahuddin, shared their commitment to a green future.

× Expand Brian Brownlee Claire Jung and Rida Salahuddin

Jung noted, "the alarming effects of climate anxiety disproportionately affecting our aspirations and plans for the future."

Mervyn Russell wrapped up the vigil, saying, "Let’s keep hope alive with our actions. Contact your local politicians urging them to support the phase-out of fossil fuels."