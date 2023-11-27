More than 70 local charities need support in annual GIVEOakville campaign

× Expand Oakville Community Foundation Portrait of Young Kids first day of School

GIVEOakville is back for 2023, with a record number of local charitable projects looking for support. The Oakville Community Foundation (OCF) will also be contributing thousands of dollars more to help various causes.

With 71 charitable projects and $1.6 million in total requests, GIVEOakville relies on the generosity of the community to crowdfund these charities all the way to the top.

It’s simple to donate - the digital 2023 GIVEOakville Charity Giving Guide is always available at your fingertips with pictures, videos and descriptions of every charity. It connects directly to the safe and secure online donation portal.

Donors may choose to make a donation to one or multiple charities in a single transaction using their credit card. The Foundation also covers all transaction fees meaning 100% of the donation goes directly to the charity of your choice.

As in past years, where you choose to donate, the OCF donates too! Your donations help The Foundation allocate its nearly $200,000 top-up funding that supports charities that, once the campaign is over, have not reached their goal.

"GIVEOakville supports a broad range of community and societal needs right here in Oakville," says Donna Lozon, a GIVEOakville champion. "Donating is easy, and tax receipts are instantaneous. With top-up funding and admin costs covered by The Foundation, it’s a great initiative."

OCF says that, "Every donation, every dollar, makes a difference right here in Oakville." Each charity is certified for local impact, which means the OCF has reviewed every organization to ensure they’re supporting the local community.

"GIVEOakville has allowed Food4Kids Halton to ensure no child in Oakville goes hungry. The number of children we feed every weekend has increased by 29%, we are grateful for GIVEOakville’s support."

It’s also an opportunity to explore causes and charities that might be new to you. With 10 categories, including food security, health and wellbeing, education and more, there’s something for everyone.

The campaign closes on Monday, December 11 and there’s still a long way to go to help our local charities reach their goals. Your support of these charities means you’re helping to create a better community for everyone.

Click here to visit GIVEOakville and give today.

Editor's note: while this story is not sponsored by the Oakville Community Foundation, the author of this story is affiliated with the OCF and is a member of the organization.