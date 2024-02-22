Glen Abbey Golf Club to host hiring fair this weekend

× Expand Ben Brown

Glen Abbey Golf Club will host a hiring fair this Saturday with the club looking to fill positions related to seasonal golf, turf maintenance, and hospitality.

The hiring fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Glen Abbey Golf Club.

Attendees are invited to "come and learn about the Club, explore available opportunities, and meet with members of the management team."

Pre-registration is required and all attendees must bring a copy of their resume and any relevant certifications for the position they are interested in. Be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

To view the complete list of hiring fairs and to pre-register, please visit clublink.ca or click here: Hiring Fair Schedule.