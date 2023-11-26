Halton Gives: spreading kindness and generosity on GivingTuesday

× Expand Christina Branco on Unsplash

The concept of GivingTuesday, which originated in 2012, has evolved into a powerful global phenomenon. This annual event, held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, aims to encourage acts of kindness and generosity. Since its inception, GivingTuesday has touched the lives of millions of people worldwide, fostering a culture of generosity and collaboration. In Canada it was founded in 2013 by CanadaHelps.org, GIV3, and other partners and has now spread to over 80 countries. The mission remains to make giving a regular part of our lives.

As the countdown to GivingTuesday intensifies, Halton Gives is gearing up to inspire and engage individuals and organizations in the Halton Region. On November 28, Halton Gives invites everyone to participate in this global day of generosity and make a positive impact in their communities. Whether it's through donating time, skills, resources, or goods, this day serves as a reminder to share with those in need and strengthen our communities.

Kristen Curry, Chair of Halton Gives, emphasizes, "Every act of kindness and generosity, no matter how small, holds the power to make a significant difference. GivingTuesday unites our community, igniting the spirit of giving, and together, we can create a lasting impact."

How to Get Involved

Individuals & Families:

Show your support by volunteering or hosting a fundraising event for an organization you care about.

Raise awareness for your chosen organization on social media.

Donate to Halton Gives or any other local organization.

Organize a neighbourhood clean-up to make your community a better place.

Check in on a neighbour, share a coffee and deliver baked goods or a warm meal.

Share your GivingTuesday plans and photos with us by tagging @HaltonGives and using #HaltonGives.

Charities & Non-profits:

Become a Halton Gives Partner and join the movement.

Utilize GivingTuesday as a launchpad for your holiday or year-end campaign.

Showcase your organization's impact through impactful storytelling.

Organize a fundraising event or campaign to raise funds for your cause.

Please take a moment to thank your volunteers and donors for their invaluable support.

Businesses, Schools & Other Community Organizations: