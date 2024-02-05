Halton Police hiring for summer Youth In Policing Initiative

× Expand Halton Police

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) are looking for youth between the ages of 15-18 who are interested in a summer job with the police department where they will learn the ins and outs of policing, leadership, and teamwork.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Children and Youth Services, HRPS is reintroducing the Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI) to address the evolving needs of local youth. YIPI will run from July 2 to Aug. 23 and involve 35 paid working hours ($16.50 Hourly) per week for eight lucky candidates.

According to Halton Police, "The goal of YIPI is to give eight young people an opportunity to develop job skills while enhancing police and community relations."

"Over the course of the eight weeks, youth will interact with, and learn about, the many aspects of policing, have the opportunity to serve their community, and enhance their leadership and teamwork skills. Ultimately, the participating students will learn valuable life and employment skills that will benefit them for many years to come."

The service is encouraging anyone in the age range who feels they have strong leadership potential, including anyone who may "see themselves as experiencing barriers to personal growth and success," to apply to YIPI.

The application deadline is 4 p.m. next Thursday, Feb. 15.

For more information about the YIPI Program, please review the Halton Police's website here: Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI)

For inquiries about the YIPI Program, contact Sergeant Jaqueline Ross: Jacqueline.Ross@haltonpolice.ca

For application questions, contact Staffing Advisor: staffing.advisor@haltonpolice.ca