Halton Catholic District School Board seeks input for naming three new elementary schools

The Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) will open three new Catholic elementary schools in the 2024-2025 school year and they want your ideas for potential school names.

In the upcoming school year, Oakville and Milton will welcome over 3,600 students to several new educational facilities, including three elementary schools and one high school.

In the area of William Rose Park in Oakville, there will be a two-story building that will accommodate 671 students.

What are currently known as "North Oakville #4 Catholic Elementary School," "Milton #9 Catholic Elementary School," and "Milton #10 Catholic Elementary School," will soon have names provided by the public, and decided by the School Naming Committee as part of Policy I-15 School Name Selection.

HCDSB has set up submission forms for community members to anonymously share what they would like each school to be called.

The deadlines for submissions are March 16 for Milton #10 Catholic Elementary School and March 18 for North Oakville #4 Catholic Elementary School and Milton #9 Catholic Elementary School.

After receiving submissions from the community, the School Naming Committees will review each suggestion and curate a shortlist of potential names.

This shortlist will be shared with the wider HCDSB community, inviting members to participate in the selection process by voting for their preferred names.

Following the community vote, the School Naming Committees will finalize the priority list of names. This list will then be presented to the board of trustees for consideration and approval.

The new school names will become official once they receive blessing from Bishop of Hamilton Douglas Crosby, who ensures the names align with the values and principles of the Catholic faith.