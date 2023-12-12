How to identify a puppy from a puppy mill

× Expand Getty images on Unsplash

As the holidays approach, some families are considering bringing home a new puppy as a present.

Bringing a puppy home is a substantial emotional and financial decision, with some breeds fetching well over $2,000. These loving pets bring great joy, but purchasing a pup from a puppy mill can result in astronomical vet bills and, on occasion, serious behaviour issues.

After yesterday's story warning about buying dogs from puppy mills, we've collated some guidelines to help make sure your new puppy is coming from a healthy place.

Identifying whether a puppy comes from a puppy mill can be challenging, but there are some signs to watch out for:

Multiple Breeds Available: Puppy mills often have various breeds available at all times of the year, which is unlikely for reputable breeders.

Large Number of Puppies: Puppy mills prioritize quantity over quality, so they tend to produce a large number of puppies for profit.

No Health Certifications: Reputable breeders provide health certifications for their puppies, including documentation of vaccinations, deworming, and genetic testing. Puppy mills often lack such certifications.

Limited Information about the Breeder: Puppy mills typically do not provide detailed information about the breeder's background, standards of care, or the puppy's lineage.

Unhealthy Conditions: Puppies from puppy mills may show signs of neglect, such as poor hygiene, malnutrition, untreated health issues, or inadequate socialization.

Lack of Parental Presence: Reputable breeders allow potential buyers to meet the puppy's parents or, at least, the mother. Puppy mills often separate puppies from their parents at an early age.

Remember that these signs are not definitive proof but can help raise red flags. Whenever possible, it's advisable to adopt from reputable breeders or consider adopting from animal shelters or rescue organizations to support responsible breeding practices and ensure the well-being of animals.

Taking Action Against Animal Cruelty

Cruelty to animals is not tolerated in Ontario, and the government encourages individuals to report any instances of animal distress or abuse. If you witness such circumstances, please call 1-833-9-ANIMAL (264625) to ensure prompt intervention and protection for animals in need.