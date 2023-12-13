Inaugural gathering of 100 Guys Who Care Oakville raises thousands for charity

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Committee members of 100 Guys Who Care Oakville (Chris Chapman, Ian Pedersen, Jeff Percival, Mike Klink and Chris Foulon) presented the cheque to Fare Share Food Bank volunteer president Steve Rowe.

Just under a hundred men recently gathered at Hagerty Garage & Social, a renowned venue that combines classic sports cars, golf simulators, and a bar. However, this event was not just a social gathering to network but an opportunity for local businessmen to give back to their community.

The gathering marked the 20th meeting of 100 Guys Who Care Oakville and was an important milestone as it was the first meeting held since the end of the COVID lockdowns.

Since its inception, 100 Guys Who Care Oakville has made a significant impact by contributing over $321,000 to 20 different local charities. The members of this group are actively involved in the selection process for each meeting.

Before the event, members nominate a charity, and three charities are shortlisted for presentation. During the gathering, three members passionately advocate for their chosen charity, after which the entire membership votes to determine which charity will receive the evening's donations.

Oakville News N.M. Hagerty Garage & Social graciously donated their space, food and beverage to ensure 100% of the evening's proceeds are given to the charity.

This particular evening, the charity that received the greatest number of votes was Oakville's Fare Share Food Bank, which provides crucial food assistance to several hundred families facing food insecurity.

The charity is currently experiencing a staggering 100 percent increase in demand since just before the pandemic, making this donation all the more essential.

"This donation will translate into $16,000 to $17,000 worth of food," stated Fare Share Volunteer President Steve Rowe, since it is able to buy wholesale.

The other two charities in the running were Shifra Homes and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Shifra Homes offers shelter and support for ten unwed and homeless mothers in two homes. Meanwhile, Big Brothers Big Sisters provides invaluable one-on-one volunteer mentoring for children facing emotional, social, and/or economic stress. Both charities serve vulnerable populations and continue to make a profound impact in Oakville.

During the evening, $11,350 was raised for Fare Share Food Bank. The individual commitment of every member to donate $100 per event, even if they couldn't attend, ensures a substantial contribution to the chosen charity.

For those who participated in the gathering, some even increased their donation beyond the requested amount, exemplifying the spirit of generosity that defines 100 Guys Who Care Oakville.

Before the pandemic, this inspiring group of philanthropists boasted 160 members. To return to and exceed that number, they eagerly anticipate the next meeting scheduled for February 2024. Their dedication to making a positive difference in their community is unwavering, and they encourage others to get involved.

Detailed information about 100 Guys Who Care Oakville can be found online, including how to join or support their mission.