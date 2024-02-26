Sir John Colborne seniors centre to close for March renovations

× Expand M Painchaud Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors

Parts of Oakville's Sir John Colborne Seniors Centre will be closing through the month of March 2024 to allow for renovations.

The centre will be replacing the flooring in the auditorium and renovating the café, requiring some programs and activities to be postponed or cancelled.

"Registered and drop-in activities usually held in the auditorium will be relocated or cancelled," according to the centre's staff, "and the café will be closed for food and beverage services."

Work is slated to begin starting Monday, March 11, and will continue into early April. Staff "anticipate reopening the auditorium on Tuesday, April 2 and the beautiful new café on Monday, April 8."

Centre patrons unsure whether their program(s) are impacted are being asked to speak with staff at the Colborne Centre. While "schedules will also be posted at the centre", no further information is currently available online.

Annual memberships are still required to register for Seniors Services drop-in and registered programs at any town-operated centre. Memberships are available for purchase online here or by calling 905-815-2000.

Centre staff also say, "Thank you in advance for your patience."

More information about the upcoming renovations can be read online here.