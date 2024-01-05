Jully Black headlining WHAM's IWD dinner party

Jully Black Jully_Black_06Aug22_Img00107v2

After a hiatus from live events for several years due to COVID, the Women of Halton Action Movement (WHAM) brings back their annual celebration of International Women's Day in 2024 with a powerhouse guest speaker, Canadian platinum-selling recording artist Jully Black.

Jully Black is a Canadian R&B and soul singer-songwriter. She has gained recognition for her powerful and soulful voice, as well as her energetic and captivating performances.

Jully Black has released several albums and has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career. She is known for her hit songs such as "Seven Day Fool" and "Running."

WHAM’s two supported charities, SAVIS, Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services, and CW4WA, Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan, will acknowledge the reality of the unprecedented situations in women's lives today.

This event on March 6 is extra special as it marks not only the 20th anniversary of The Dinner Party celebrating IWD but also the 40th anniversary of WHAM's inception - making it one of the longest-serving feminist lobby groups in Ontario.

Tickets for The Dinner Party are priced at $90 and include dinner, keynote presentation, entertainment, 50/50, and silent auction. Doors open at the Oakville Conference Centre at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.

The event serves as a major fundraiser to raise awareness and support for two significant charities: Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services Halton (SAVIS) and Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WA).

Find out more about The Dinner Party and purchase tickets at www.thedinnerpartyiwd.ca.

About WHAM

The Women of Halton Action Movement (WHAM) is a community-based organization located in Halton, Ontario, Canada. WHAM is dedicated to promoting gender equality, advocating for women's rights, and empowering women and girls in the Halton region. The organization focuses on addressing issues such as gender-based violence, pay equity, women's health, and access to education and economic opportunities.

WHAM organizes events, workshops, and campaigns to raise awareness and create positive change in the community. They also collaborate with other organizations to amplify their impact.