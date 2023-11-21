This Christmas, Kerr Street Mission needs your support

× Expand Mumin Mian Kerr Street Mission The exterior of Kerr Street Mission

Kerr Street Mission is asking Oakville locals to donate so they can help families in need this Christmas.

Oakville is known for its charm, affluence, and close-knit community. Yet, nestled within this idyllic setting, there exists a haven for those in need—the Kerr Street Mission (KSM).

For more than 20 years, KSM has rallied the community through one of their hallmark programs, the "Christmas Wonders & Beyond." For so many families in our community, meeting their monthly financial obligations is just not possible.

As Christmas approaches the harsh reality of their financial situation is one that will force them to decide whether they will seek help or do without. With the generosity of the community, KSM have been able to make sure families seeking help will be able to celebrate Christmas well.

With your help, KSM will continue to provide for all the families that come seeking help and we will give the gift of joy again this season. You can donate to Kerr Street Mission online here.

At the helm of this beacon of hope stands Executive Director Gary O'Neill, a compassionate and humble leader dedicated to transforming lives and fostering a sense of belonging.

Established in 1997, Kerr Street Mission (KSM) began as a modest initiative to support vulnerable individuals and families facing economic hardship in the community. Over the years, it has evolved into a comprehensive resource centre addressing a myriad of challenges, including poverty, food insecurity, and educational barriers.

Gary O'Neill, a man with an unwavering commitment to service, assumed the role of Executive Director a decade ago. His vision and dedication have been pivotal in expanding KSM's programs and outreach, making a profound impact on Oakville's less privileged residents.

O'Neill shared his deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of community support: "At Kerr Street Mission, we strive to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and supported," he remarked.

"Our mission is not just to provide aid but to foster a sense of dignity and belonging among those we serve."

Under O'Neill's guidance, KSM has broadened its spectrum of services. The mission's food bank has become a vital source of sustenance for hundreds of families, offering not only essential groceries including fresh produce, but also nutritional guidance and cooking classes to empower individuals to make healthier choices.

Education lies at the core of KSM's initiatives. O'Neill recognized the significance of providing educational support to underprivileged youth and established tutoring programs that have helped countless students excel academically.

The mission's after-school programs and camps offer a safe and nurturing environment where children receive academic support, mentoring, and access to recreational activities.

Kerr Street Mission continues to be a beacon of hope and support for Oakville's vulnerable populations, inspiring others to join the cause of making a difference in the lives of those in need.

Gary will be the keynote speaker at the 40th Annual Oakville Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, Dec. 6th, at 6:30 a.m. at the Oakville Conference Centre.

Tickets for the breakfast are available online here.