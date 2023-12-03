Kerr Village celebrates its 29th annual Christmas Tree Lighting

× Expand Ben Brown

The Kerr Village BIA celebrated its 29th Annual Christmas Tree lighting last night, Dec. 2, 2023, in front of a great crowd of local supporters.

The event featured a phenomenal performance from local singer Suzie McNeil, who sang Christmas classics in addition to songs from her new album "Snow Snow Snow."

The event also hosted sponsored booths, provided an opportunity for kids to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and offered beautiful scenery with Christmas lights and decor for families who came out to show their support.

Stephen Crawford and Acting Mayor Ray Chisholm also took the stage to express their gratitude for the Kerr Village community.

After thanking the Park Operations team for all their work setting up Westwood Park for the event, Chisholm addressed the crowd, saying, "This is only a start ladies and gentlemen for Kerr Street. We’re going to continue to make it bright and airy for the next 5 years."

"We’re going to make sure we do this whole park," he continued, "then we’re going to re-develop and re-design Kerr Street to make it more fun for everyone in the area."