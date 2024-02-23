Town to host $800 design contest for local artists

× Expand Bronte Village BIA

The Town of Oakville is hosting a design contest, looking for local artists to send their creative ideas for decorating traffic boxes throughout the city.

Artists whose proposals are selected will, according to the town, "have the opportunity to earn $800 for each artwork chosen." The deadline to submit is Sunday, March 17, 2024.

"The Town of Oakville is excited to announce the call for proposals for this year's Connextions exhibition," says the contest description.

"Artists are invited to submit proposals to create traffic signal cabinet wraps that will be featured at several intersections across Oakville and showcased during the upcoming Culture Days Festival in September and October."

Connextions is a popular, annual temporary public art installation in Oakville, showcasing the talent of local emerging and professional artists with strong ties to the community.

× Expand Town of Oakville

Artists residing in Oakville and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are encouraged to submit their proposals online before the deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.

The town says priority will be given to artists living in Oakville or those who can demonstrate "a strong connection to the town."

The artwork can be created in any medium, but selected proposals must be provided as high-resolution digital files that will be suitable for large-format printing. The final artwork will be printed onto vinyl media and wrapped around traffic signal cabinets throughout Oakville.

The chosen proposals will be "visually engaging and reflect the local community," according to the town.

Artists will be selected in April and will receive $800 (including HST) for each artwork selected. The town will cover fabrication and installation costs, which are not included in the artist's proposal.

Final designs if chosen would be due by June 1, with printing and installation scheduled for the summer in preparation for the Culture Days festivities.

Town staff say submissions will be highlighted in the upcoming 2024 Culture Days festivities in Oakville.

For detailed information about the submission process, you can visit the town's Call for Submissions page on their official website.