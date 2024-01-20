Meet Eleanor McIntosh: HDSB's new superintendent of education

HDSB

The Halton District School Board appointed Eleanor McIntosh as superintendent of education, effective January 29, 2024. This newly created position, funded by the ministry, reflects the Board's commitment to enhancing student learning and advancing the goals outlined in the HDSB Multi-Year Plan. Eleanor, who emerged as a top contender during the hiring process in the spring of 2023, brings a wealth of experience and expertise.

Having started her career as an elementary math and science teacher, Eleanor has spent the past 20 years serving as a school administrator in the Durham District School Board. Throughout her tenure, she has cultivated a strong connection with diverse school communities, having worked across five different schools and participated in numerous specialized programs within Ontario and internationally.

Eleanor's journey as an educational leader has prepared her for this coveted role. Over the years, she has assumed various positions, including vice-principal, centrally assigned education officer, and secondary school principal. Her leadership skills have been finely honed through these experiences. Furthermore, she possesses an impressive academic background, holding a master's degree in educational leadership and administration, as well as bachelor degrees in biochemistry and kinesiology.

Curtis Ennis, the Director of Education for the Halton District School Board, expressed his excitement about Eleanor's arrival. He remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome Eleanor to the Halton District School Board and our senior administrative team. Her deep-rooted passion for supporting youth and her unwavering commitment to promoting mental health and well-being will undoubtedly create an inclusive environment where all students can thrive. We firmly believe that Eleanor's extensive leadership and student support experience will further elevate the HDSB as a place for students to learn, grow, and be inspired."

In her new role, Eleanor will be tasked with spearheading initiatives aimed at bolstering student success. She will collaborate closely with the existing leadership team to develop strategies and implement programs that align with the goals outlined in the HDSB Multi-Year Plan. Eleanor's extensive experience and fresh perspective will drive innovation and foster a supportive and inclusive educational environment.

The Halton District School Board is confident that Eleanor's appointment as Superintendent of Education will serve as a catalyst for positive change within the district. Her wealth of knowledge, combined with her unwavering commitment to student well-being, makes her the ideal candidate to lead the HDSB into a bright and successful future. Eleanor's impressive track record and dedication to educational excellence will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the students, staff, and wider community of the Halton District School Board.