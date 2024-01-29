Local Mexican restaurant has permanently (and unexpectedly) closed

× Expand Ben Brown

After 12 years of service, popular Mexican restaurant The Habanero Taqueria on Trafalgar Road in Oakville has shut its doors.

On Jan. 13, Habanero Taqueria permanently shut down for reasons that are unclear and unspecified, even to press.

Owner Peter Di Vincenzo left a note on the front door two weeks ago, saying:

"To my valued customers, The Habanero Taqueria will be closing permanently Saturday January 13. Due to the timing of the deal, more notice wasn't possible, and for this I'm sorry."

"The decision to close was a choice and not forced. Thank you for your loyalty over the past 12 years. I'm very grateful and have been truly blessed to have met so many fantastic people. I will miss you. Thank you, all the best!"

Opening in 2012, Habanero Taqueria was notable as being one of only two Mexican restaurants in town that wasn't chain-operated fast food.

The restaurant was especially popular with Oakville's student population, including Sheridan College students with Habanero's location within walking distance to the school's Trafalgar campus and several apartment buildings nearby, many densely populated with students from the college.

Comments online reacting to the news of the restaurants closing have said, "I'm saddened to hear they closed. I remember going there during my Sheridan years to grab a quesadilla. Wish the owner the best in his future endeavours." Another user says, "Peter decided to shut down and move on. Will miss the place."

Di Vincenzo was contacted for comment but has not responded to any of the inquiries from Oakville News.