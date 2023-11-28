Miracle on Main Street kicks off this years holiday gift collection

× Expand Ben Brown

The Halton Regional Police are looking forward to their sixth year in partnership with the Miracle on Main Street initiative to provide Christmas gifts to the less fortunate.

Miracle on Main Street (formerly Toys for Tots) is a quickly growing toy drive led by former professional wrestlers and honorary Halton Regional Police officers Tiger Jeet Singh and his son Tiger Ali Singh of the Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation.

On Monday, Halton Police kicked off this year's Christmas donation drive with Chief of Police Steve Tanner leading the event.

× Expand Ben Brown

Expressing pride in the sixth consecutive year of collaboration with the Foundation, Tanner emphasized the importance of collecting Christmas gifts for local children in need. "And that need is now greater than it ever has been," he remarked.

Tanner outlined that the Halton Police will participate in a series of donation drives, or “Cram-a-Cruiser” events until Dec. 9th where they will be collecting toy donations (new and unwrapped), cash, and gift cards.

Cram-a-Cruiser events in Oakville will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following Canadian Tire locations:

1100 Kerr Street, Oakville

2510 Hyde Park Gate, Oakville

400 Dundas Street East, Oakville

Donations can also be brought to regional headquarters at 2485 North Service Road West, Oakville, or 20 division at 95 Oak Walk Drive.

Singh choked up with tears when expressing gratitude for the communities involvement with past events and how that's led to happy children in the community who now get to celebrate Christmas too.