Councillor Nanda hosts inspiring International Women's Day event

Oakville's town hall buzzed with energy this week as residents gathered for a special International Women's Day event ahead of today, March 8.

The event on Wednesday night was hosted by Ward 7 Councillor Nav Nanda. The event sought to empower women in both their professional and personal lives while offering an opportunity to network within the community.

Featuring a diverse panel of guest speakers, attendees were treated to insightful discussions on overcoming systemic injustices and personal struggles.

In her opening remarks, Councillor Nanda emphasized the importance of setting examples for both young women and men, advocating for a generation that works together.

"I hope one day, we will not need a Women's Day," she said.

Inspector Crystal Dodds of the Halton Regional Police shared moving anecdotes, including stories of her mother's influence.

Dodds said her mother always challenged her to be better which helped her overcome the challenges she faced in her career climbing the ranks in policing.

Inspector Dodds, standing proudly in her police uniform, urged women to seek and become mentors, discussing the importance of supportive guidance in achieving success.

"I stand before you as a woman in a policing community, this means more than just a badge, it means leading by example all of the time," Dodds said.

"It means inspiring others to reach their full potential, standing up for what’s right even in the face of adversity, it means breaking down barriers, challenging stereotypes, and continuing to embrace our differences as strengths, rather than as limitations."

Annie Huang, co-founder of the Canada Academy of Music & Arts and Oakville resident, shared her journey of prioritizing family amidst career aspirations in China, while also describing the systemic challenges many women encounter in the workforce.

Huang's story resonated deeply with attendees as she spoke of prioritizing her children's well-being over her career, ultimately finding success and fulfillment in building a life with her family in Canada.

As Oakville continues to celebrate International Women's Day, events like these serve as catalysts for positive change and empowerment within the community.