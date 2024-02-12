New Hoseki Sushi opens in downtown Oakville

× Expand Ben Brown

The ribbon was officially cut yesterday on a brand new sushi bar in downtown Oakville.

After a six month "soft launch" awaiting their liquor license, Chef Tim Nguyen and his wife Amy have officially opened Hoseki Sushi Oakville for business at 300 Lakeshore Road East.

Owners Tim and Amy Nguyen saw an opportunity to stand out several years ago amid a popular scene of all-you-can-eat sushi restaurants in the GTA.

"Sushi is supposed to be a luxury food," Amy said. "Even in Japan they only have it during a celebration."

Wanting to differentiate themselves and leave a mark of their Japanese roots in Toronto, they joined forces to create Hoseki after they got married in 2020.

× Expand Ben Brown

They began with a location in Burlington that they've been running since autumn of 2021. With lots of success in their first venture, including high marks from visitors and guest reviews online, they set their sights on Oakville and bought a space in 2023 that used to be Sunset Spa.

Hoseki will now be open for business most days from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (they will be open Wednesday to Monday evenings, closed on Tuesday nights.)

Amy explained that all of the food is prepared fresh daily by Chef Tim Nguyen, who has been obsessed with the craft since he was 15-years-old, "learning from esteemed Japanese masters on the sunny shores of Portland, Oregon."

Chef Tim now spends his mornings preparing fish before opening for the day in Burlington. His evenings will now include a daily trip east to serve customers in Oakville.

Yesterday was the Nguyen's official one year anniversary of owning the space in Oakville, and they celebrated with family, friends, and Ward 3 Councillors to congratulate them on their official restaurant opening.

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

"We love it when family gets together, when people celebrate, and especially when new businesses come to our downtown area," said Councillor Dave Gittings.

Councillor Janet Haslett-Theall addressed the crowd saying, "For the year of the Dragon, clearly you demonstrate hard work and perseverance. Downtown is a special place and we hope that you have many years of success here."

After the ribbon cutting, the event featured a lion dance for good luck, champagne popping, toasts, and lots of good food before opening for business at 5 p.m.