New interactive art display comes to Downtown Oakville

Ben Brown
Downtown Oakville's Town Square now features tall, colourful, light reeds for you to interact with!
This year's GLODTO event, running from March 2 - 24, features an interactive art display that's been seen in destinations such as New York City, Texas, Montreal, and now downtown Oakville.
With the arrival of "Roseaux," a "particip'active" installation by 1ToMn (One Touch of Madness) in collaboration with UDO Design and Quebecois artist Serge Maheu, Towne Square now features 15-foot illuminated reeds that visitors are invited to engage with.
The reeds light up and change colours when they sense movement, which triggers a kaleidoscope of colours to race upwards. The challenge? Can you and your friends turn all the reeds the same solid colour?
Ben Brown
The display will be active daily until March 24 from 8 a.m. - 11 p.m., but GLODTO is offering more than just Roseaux this year.
There's a lineup of activities planned for the winter season including a Silent Disco night featuring Taylor Swift's hits on March 9 and fire pit gatherings with free hot cocoa on select weekends.
To learn more, visit the Downtown Oakville website.