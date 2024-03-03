New interactive art display comes to Downtown Oakville

× Expand Ben Brown

Downtown Oakville's Town Square now features tall, colourful, light reeds for you to interact with!

This year's GLODTO event, running from March 2 - 24, features an interactive art display that's been seen in destinations such as New York City, Texas, Montreal, and now downtown Oakville.

With the arrival of "Roseaux," a "particip'active" installation by 1ToMn (One Touch of Madness) in collaboration with UDO Design and Quebecois artist Serge Maheu, Towne Square now features 15-foot illuminated reeds that visitors are invited to engage with.

The reeds light up and change colours when they sense movement, which triggers a kaleidoscope of colours to race upwards. The challenge? Can you and your friends turn all the reeds the same solid colour?

× Expand Ben Brown

The display will be active daily until March 24 from 8 a.m. - 11 p.m., but GLODTO is offering more than just Roseaux this year.

There's a lineup of activities planned for the winter season including a Silent Disco night featuring Taylor Swift's hits on March 9 and fire pit gatherings with free hot cocoa on select weekends.

To learn more, visit the Downtown Oakville website.