× Expand Pierce Lang

If there’s one thing we love here in Oakville, it’s our pets! From boutique grooming salons to diet-specific food stores, some dogs truly receive the royal treatment.

Montreal-based Pawsome Pet Concierge has recently arrived in town, adding another level of luxury to the market by providing pet care from certified professionals for our four-legged friends.

To celebrate, Pawsome Pet Concierge has teamed up with Oakville News to search for the most adorable dogs in Oakville. Once a month, the staff at Oakville News and Pawsome (with the help of public votes on social media) will select a new winner!

Your pet could be next!

Want to be our pet of the month? Submit a photo of your beloved pet, along with their name, age, and a short bio, to our contest entries collector Ben at ben.brown@oakvillenews.org.

Submissions must be received no later than 4 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For this month's contest, this means entries are due by next Wednesday, Jan. 31.

We will post a public survey on "X" (formerly Twitter) to get the public’s vote before we make our final decision. Please include your address so we can verify your residency and drop off prizes to any winners. To help us get to know you and your bestie a little better, please answer these three questions:

If your pet could spend the day doing exactly what they wanted to, what would they do? Where is your pet’s favourite destination here in Oakville? What is your pet’s instagram handle (if they have one)?

About Pawsome Pet Concierge

Pawsome Pet Concierge is not just a sponsor; they're passionate advocates for the well-being of our cherished pets. Embracing the belief that pets are integral family members, Pawsome Pet Concierge is committed to providing top-tier care and attention.

Their dedicated and certified pet sitters use positive reinforcement techniques, ensuring the happiness and well-being of each furry companion.

"At PAWSOME Pet Concierge, we passionately believe that pets are cherished family members, deserving the same level of care and attention as their owners," says Teresea D'Agastino, Founder & CEO of Pawsome Pet Concierge.

"Our commitment is to approach every pet in our care with love, respect, and compassion, using positive reinforcement techniques to ensure their well-being and happiness. Embracing the individuality of companion animals, we guarantee top-tier care from our dedicated and certified pet sitters."

"So Oakville, get ready to share the love for your pets and participate in the 'Pawsome Pet of The Month' contest!" says D'Agastino. "We can't wait to see all the adorable faces that make our community a little brighter."

Ready to book a FREE introductory meeting with a PAWSOME Pro? Simply fill out the brief form below and experience the unveiling of Pawsome Services in Oakville. Unleashing Pawsome Services in Oakville (google.com)

Contest details

Disclaimer: Subscription to Pawsome Pet Concierge Mailing List. By submitting your email address for the purpose of accessing content on our website or participating in promotions, you agree to be added to the Pawsome Pet Concierge mailing list. You will receive periodic updates, newsletters, and promotional offers related to our services.

Consent Statement: I understand that by providing my email address, I am giving explicit consent to be added to the Pawsome Pet Concierge mailing list. I acknowledge that I may receive emails containing promotional content, news, and updates.

Data Usage: Pawsome Pet Concierge is committed to protecting your privacy. Your email address will be used solely for the purpose of sending you relevant information about our services and promotions. We will not share or sell your email address to third parties.

Unsubscribe Option: If at any time you wish to unsubscribe from our mailing list, you can do so by clicking the 'unsubscribe' link in the footer of our emails. Your email address will be promptly removed from our list.

Questions or Concerns: If you have any questions or concerns about the use of your email address, please contact us at concierge@pawsome.vip