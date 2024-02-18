Oakville Baskin-Robbins of 34 years unveils retro-inspired remodel

× Expand Ben Brown

The Baskin-Robbins store located at 1011 Upper Middle Road in Oakville has unveiled its biggest change in 34 years of business. The new concept is a blast from the past for the daughter of the long-time franchisees, Sheena Sharma.

Sharma's parents have owned more than 13 Baskin-Robbins over 36 years. Sharma says they are the oldest Baskin-Robbins Franchisees in Canada. Since taking over this location from her parents, originally opened in 1990, Sharma feels it's a reflection of the brand's storied history.

These images compare the store from September 1990 to February 2024.

"They wanted to bring a fresh new look to Baskin-Robbins and make it almost more warm," Sharma said. "They wanted to take it back to what it originally was."

The newly renovated store showcases the brand's latest design concept, the Moments Design, which was first introduced in 2018 in the United States.

"Touches of new, touches of old, that’s why they call it ‘moments’," said Sharma.

Among the key features of the remodel is the incorporation of the original 31 symbol created in 1947, which is now the centrepiece of the store's interior on a mural. Also as part of the renovation process, the store expanded its customer area by knocking into the neighbouring wall.

Feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many very pleased about the refreshed ambiance of the store. "So far it’s been very beneficial to the customer experience," Sharma said. "People come in and say ‘Wow it looks like a brand new store,’ of course everyone likes a new fresh look."