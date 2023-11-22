Oakville Community Association launches Keep Warm Program to support families through winter

× Expand Michael Reid

Have you asked yourself how you plan on staying warm this winter? For many Canadian families, this is a top concern as the weather changes and funds at home tighten up.

On Nov. 18, the Oakville Community Association (OCA) began their Keep Warm Program to support the community by handing out winter wear to those in need. The group is operating out of the South Oakville Centre (formerly Hopedale mall) at 1515 Rebecca Street, Unit 41.

This year marks the first time that OCA is stepping into action on the front lines to keep families warm in Oakville with the Keep Warm Program. The association is accepting donations of new and gently used clothes, boots/shoes, coats, hats and gloves.

"We’ve always wanted to help the community, so if we’re able to help families and kids who are underprivileged, we’re now in a position to do so," said founding member Michael Reid.

The association is still currently looking for help from the public both in terms of donations and distribution.

According to Reid, "we are looking for volunteers to help sort the donations coming in especially on our Saturday opening times. Volunteers should email us for details."

The group will be collecting and handing out donations to those in need every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., from now until "just around Christmas," or until they run out of donations.

If anyone would like to arrange a different time to donate, or get involved by volunteering, you can contact the organization at ocaCommunicationsDirector@gmail.com.

Ward 2 councillor Cathy Duddeck who sponsored the OCA’s recent trunk event expressed gratitude for the clothing drive.

Duddeck said, "I applaud the OCA for their initiative with the Keep Warm Program. It is grassroot community groups, such as theirs, that demonstrate how we are a community that cares and supports each other in their time of need."

She continued saying "the need for assistance continues to grow as we face such a challenging economic time both in our own community and across the country."