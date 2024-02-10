Oakville commuters encouraged to adopt greener commuting habits

Unsplash
What's your commute like? The Town of Oakville is asking residents to rethink their daily commute, encouraging alternatives such as walking, cycling, using public transit, or carpooling to reduce environmental impact and alleviate traffic congestion.
The Winter Commute Month campaign, part of Canada’s largest transportation demand reduction program, the Smart Commute Initiative, aims to improve air quality and decrease single-occupancy vehicle travel.
Oakville's Smart Commute Initiative offers multiple programs and services through Smart Commute Halton’s Transportation Management Association (TMA) to support sustainable transportation methods including:
- Carpool/ride matching service
- Preferential carpool parking
- Emergency ride home program
- Employee bicycles
- Discounted monthly transit passes
- Secure bike lockers
- Clean air commute program
Organizations and individuals alike are encouraged to participate in the Winter Commute Month campaign and learn more about reducing their reliance on cars on the Smart Commute Initiative website.