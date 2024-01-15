Town seeks feedback for new Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility plan

× Expand Unsplash

The town of Oakville has finished their first draft of their new "Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Multi-Year Plan", and is now asking residents for feedback.

The plan's draft was shared with town council late last year at their December 18, 2023 meeting, and is now available to be read in its entirety as a PDF from the town's online resource hub.

Proposals in the plan are time focused to be implemented between now (January 2024) and the end 2028.

Most action items are proposed for 2024 and 2025. Though some headlining ideas, such as training for staff recruitment in "under-represented groups" and developing a town Truth and Reconciliation Plan, aren't scheduled to be addressed until at least 2026.

Read online here: Oakville's proposed Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Multi-Year Plan

The 16-page plan, prepared in November last year, is focused on initiatives to improve workplace practices for staff employed by the town directly and to find improvements for current services and town-run programs.

Feedback on the plan can be submitted online here through a short text box in the plan's description.

"The Oakville community is invited to review the draft Town of Oakville Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) Multi-Year Plan," says town staff. They say the plan "outlines why this work is important, with goals, associated actions and timelines to move us forward."

A town press release cites the plan's purpose is to support IDEA both "within our organization and the community. It is a shared responsibility with goals and actions to further our IDEA efforts and enhance community belonging."

"We're committed to being an inclusive workplace and community where everyone feels they belong. Inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility not only benefits employees and residents, but the overall success and sustainability of our organization and the community."

More information about the plan and its upcoming review at council can be read on the town's website here.