Oakville Fire Department seek new probationary firefighters

The town of Oakville is actively looking for candidates to become probationary firefighters.

According to the description available online, the Fire Department is looking for individuals who:

Want to help others and serve the community

Enjoy working as part of a team

Enjoy consistent learning both in the classroom and on the job

It's also noted that probationary firefighters will be trained on the following:

Handling emergency and medical calls

Hazardous material situations

Fire prevention legislation

Arson investigation techniques

Fire safety programs

the deadline for submitting applications is Monday, Dec. 4, at 12 p.m. A link to the application and job details are available on the town’s website.

Candidates recommended for the position will receive conditional offers, while those not selected will be advised accordingly.

Candidates who receive a conditional offer of employment must meet outlined conditions within the required timeframe. This includes reference checks, a pre-employment medical examination, immunization documentation, education certificates, a police record check, and a valid Ontario Class DZ driver’s license.

New employees will undergo a 12-month probationary period, during which performance appraisals will be conducted at different intervals. Successful completion of the probationary period will lead to confirmation as a fourth Class Firefighter, accompanied by participation in the Oakville Fire Service Recruit Program.

Key dates to keep in mind throughout the application process:

Commencement of Recruitment: Friday, November 10, 2023

Deadline for Applications: Monday, December 4, 2023, at noon

First Interviews: Wednesday, January 3, to Monday, January 9, 2024

Second Interviews: Thursday, January 11, to Thursday, January 18, 2024

Additional Screening, Testing, and/or Assessments: January 22 to February 2, 2024

Conditional Offers of Employment: Week of February 12, 2024

Confirmed Offers of Employment: Upon successfully meeting all conditions

Employment Start Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 (tentative)

Please note that all dates are subject to change at the discretion of the town.