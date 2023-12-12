Oakville Fire shares tips to ensure a safe festive season

× Expand Vater_fotografo via Foter.com - CC BY-SA Fire

With the holiday season upon us, the Oakville Fire department is reminding residents to create a fire-safe environment for everyone to enjoy this special time of year.

Here are some of their leading fire safety tips this holiday season:

Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button. Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old. Candle safety: Keep candles at least a foot away from anything that can burn. When you go out of the room, blow out the candles. Never leave a burning candle unattended.

Replace frayed or damaged strings of lights or cords, never string extensions together, be sure to water Christmas trees daily and discard them when they are dry and begin to drop needles. Keep decorations or any combustible items one metre away from open flame and heat sources. Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving the home or going to bed. Cooking safety: Remember to stay in the kitchen while cooking. If you must leave, turn off the stove. Develop and practise a home escape plan with everyone in your home.

"Cooking-related risks are the leading cause of fires during the holidays," says Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault. "We encourage residents to practise kitchen safety, have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and ensure heating systems are serviced annually. These precautions can save lives.”

Throughout December, the Fire Prevention team will be out in the community at a number of events across Oakville sharing tips on how to stay fire safe during the holidays.

The outreach continues next at an information booth at Oakville Place from December 15-17 during mall hours, and Fire Prevention will be there with Sparky sharing safety tips at the following recreation skating events:

River Oaks Community Centre, 2400 Sixth Line, Saturday, December 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glen Abbey Community Centre, 1415 Third Line, Sunday, December 17 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Monday, December 18 from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. and on Wednesday, December 20 from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m.

Trafalgar Park Community Centre, 133 Rebecca St, Wednesday, December 27 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and on Friday, December 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Holiday-themed fire safety videos and more tips are available on Oakville Fire's Holiday Fire Safety website here.