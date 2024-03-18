Fire blankets cautioned by Oakville Fire Dept.

× Expand M Painchaud Fire Station 3 -4 Oakville Fire Department Fire Station 3

Not all fire safety products are created equal, and improper use of such items can pose significant risks.

The Oakville Fire Department is asking residents to prioritize the use of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms while urging caution with optional products like fire blankets.

Unlike smoke alarms, fire blankets are not mandated by legislation, and households are not obligated to purchase them. Marketers often promote fire blankets as effective in suppressing small fires, but knowing when and how to use them requires high alertness.

The instructions on fire blankets are often vague, advising users to simply, "toss over fires" with no distance specified.

To be effective in smothering a kitchen fire, a fire blanket must land flat and on target without sliding off the pan. Using a fire blanket is risky and could move the direction and intensity of the fire, particularly if users adjust or re-toss the blanket over the fire.

Fire extinguishers are not mandated for residential properties either. However, they are more effective than fire blankets and come with more precise instructions – a minimum two-metre distance from the fire source. If using a fire extinguisher, read the safety instructions online on the Town of Oakville's Prevent Fires page.

The town has also outlined the following kitchen fire safety tips: