Fire blankets cautioned by Oakville Fire Dept.

Not all fire safety products are created equal, and improper use of such items can pose significant risks.
The Oakville Fire Department is asking residents to prioritize the use of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms while urging caution with optional products like fire blankets.
Unlike smoke alarms, fire blankets are not mandated by legislation, and households are not obligated to purchase them. Marketers often promote fire blankets as effective in suppressing small fires, but knowing when and how to use them requires high alertness.
The instructions on fire blankets are often vague, advising users to simply, "toss over fires" with no distance specified.
To be effective in smothering a kitchen fire, a fire blanket must land flat and on target without sliding off the pan. Using a fire blanket is risky and could move the direction and intensity of the fire, particularly if users adjust or re-toss the blanket over the fire.
Fire extinguishers are not mandated for residential properties either. However, they are more effective than fire blankets and come with more precise instructions – a minimum two-metre distance from the fire source. If using a fire extinguisher, read the safety instructions online on the Town of Oakville's Prevent Fires page.
The town has also outlined the following kitchen fire safety tips:
- To put out a stove top fire, keep a proper-fitting pot lid near the stove when cooking
- If a pot catches fire, and only if it appears safe to take any immediate steps, slide the lid over the pot and turn off the stove. Do not remove the pan from the stovetop.
- If a fire spreads beyond the pan to include the stove top or more, the fire is no longer confined. The risk of personal injury for anyone attempting to put out a fire increases substantially.
- Leave the area immediately, close doors behind you to contain the fire, call 9-1-1 from outside the house and wait for the fire department to arrive.
- In case of a small oven fire, keep the oven door closed. Turn off the heat and only open the door once you are confident the fire is completely out.
- The Oakville Fire Department remains committed to promoting fire safety awareness and encourages residents to stay informed about the proper use of fire safety devices.