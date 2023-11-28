Local food banks in Oakville struggling to meet demand

× Expand Lawson Hunter Fare Share Food Bank shelves will be empty by month's end

Feed Ontario released its 2023 Hunger Report, revealing a staggering increase in the number of people accessing emergency food support in Ontario, including Oakville.

The report highlights the challenges faced by working Ontarians, the inadequacy of social assistance programs, and the lack of affordable housing as the primary drivers of this crisis.

Additionally, the report discusses the struggles faced by food banks as they try to meet the surge in demand. It calls on the Government of Ontario to take action and implement effective policies to address poverty and food insecurity.

The Hunger Report shows that over 800,000 people accessed emergency food support last year, making more than 5.9 million visits to food banks.

This represents a significant increase of 38 percent and 36 per cent, respectively, compared to the previous year. Notably, 2 in 5 visitors were first-time users, a 41 per cent increase from the last year.

Oakville's Kerr Street Mission and Fare Share Food Bank are experiencing even greater demands.

Kerr Street Mission reported an 82 per cent increase in the number of families using their Food Market in October 2023 compared to the same month in 2022. Fare Share Food Bank, on the other hand, went from supporting 480 families monthly in 2020 to 800 families monthly currently.

The report identifies several factors contributing to the rise in food bank use. Precarious work, erosion of social support programs, lack of affordable housing, and the spiralling cost of living crisis are all prominent drivers.

Despite low unemployment rates, working Ontarians struggle to earn enough income to meet the rising cost of living, leading them to rely on food banks for assistance.

× Expand Feed Ontario Last year’s rise in food bank use was double the increase seen after the 2008 recession

Food banks in Ontario are facing significant challenges in meeting the growing demand for their services. Originally designed to provide short-term support in emergencies, they are now stretched beyond their capacity. Many food banks struggle to keep their doors open and maintain sufficient supplies.

The financial constraints faced by Ontarians are also impacting food banks, as the available food and financial resources cannot keep up with the increasing need.

The Hunger Report emphasizes that food banks alone cannot solve the issues of food insecurity and poverty. It highlights the crucial need for comprehensive public policies that address income adequacy and affordability. The report calls on the Government of Ontario to improve social assistance programs, invest in affordable and supportive housing, and support the development of quality jobs and improvements to labour laws.

Additional food banks in Oakville

Oakville food banks appreciate food donations but indicated that cash donations allow them to maximize impact through bulk purchasing.