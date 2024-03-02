Oakville high school students surprised by accolades after assisting elderly woman in need

× Expand Ben Brown

If you were called a hero for helping another person, would you embrace it? Or would you think that lending a hand is simply part of being human?

Two students from Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School, Eugene Kim and Callum Nicol, have received lots of attention and recognition after helping an elderly woman who'd fallen in Neyagawa Park.

While their classmates are calling them "heroes," they can't seem to shake off the feeling of simply doing what they believe anyone should do in such a situation.

"I don't think that it should be this big of a deal, I think it's a tiny bit sad that it is,” said Kim. "When you see somebody that needs help, you want to help, because you can't leave a person there like that," Nicol said.

The incident unfolded on Feb. 2 as the two boys were walking back from Tim Hortons on Dundas and Neyagawa after completing their final exams. When passing by Neyagawa Park, they saw an elderly woman who'd fallen near Heritage Trail and they did not know how long she'd been there.

Upon noticing the woman on the ground, unable to communicate due to language barriers, Kim and Nicol intervened, attempting to assist her to a nearby bench.

"We made out that she was visiting her son, but we didn't understand much other than that," Nicol said.

Recognizing her inability to walk, they contacted Halton Police for further assistance and waited for them to takeover. Police later informed the boys that they located the woman's family and ensured her safe return.

Despite their modesty, both students were commended by the police and their school for their role in helping the woman and making sure she made it home safely.

The school then put up recognition posts on Instagram and Twitter that led fellow students to call them heroes, and teachers were tearing up at the story of their actions.

× HT wants to recognize Eugene Kim and Callum Nicol for saving an elderly person who had injured themselves falling in a park. They demonstrated leadership in a critical moment and showed how true role models are here within our community. #HTFamily pic.twitter.com/3um0ZLwicj — Holy Trinity CSS (@HolyTrinityOak) February 21, 2024

In response to the recognition from the school, and questions from Oakville News, Kim said, "I don’t feel like a hero, I just feel like I didn’t do something terrible which would be leaving her."

The school's Principal Teresa Castellarin said “Although I agree with them on one hand that what they did is what we hope all of our students would do, it’s still impressive that they noticed her and went out of their way to help her.”

Both Kim and Nicol are in Grade 11 and they hope that the act of helping another person is not something lost in today's world. Receiving recognition, especially from the media, was not something they expected or hoped for - it was a surprise that reminded them of the importance of simple acts of kindness.