Oakville introduces new grant for local projects

The town of Oakville has announced a new program, offering financial support of up to $2,000 for local nonprofits, community organizations, residents, and informal groups.

Through the newly introduced Community Activation Grant (CAG) program, applicants can propose small-scale events, activities, and programs that bring people together.

The grant, according to town staff, is for those "who want to take on projects that foster community engagement and well-being."

Eligible initiatives must align with the following objectives:

Fosters a sense of community belonging

Addresses isolation and loneliness amongst older adults

Increases access to programs and services for equity-deserving groups

Promotes mental health and wellness

Promotes physical literacy and wellness

Promotes arts and culture

To qualify for funding, applicants must demonstrate how their project contributes to the program's mandate and estimate its potential reach or impact on the community.

Projects must take place within Oakville and be accessible to all residents free of charge.

Preference will be given to new initiatives, although existing projects may receive funding if enhancements are proposed.

Eligible expenses covered by the grant include facility rentals, instructor fees, equipment rentals, marketing costs, and more. For a full breakdown, refer to the town's website.

The application process requires submitting a detailed proposal online at least two months before the proposed initiative will take place.

Applications will be assessed based on their alignment with program objectives and feasibility of implementation.

Successful applicants will be required to enter into an agreement for fund disbursement and submit a final report detailing the utilization of the grant.

Unsuccessful applicants may appeal the decision if they believe there was a misunderstanding during the assessment process.

Grant applications can be completed here: Oakville Community Activation Grant Application Form