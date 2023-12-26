Oakville lives lived December 15-21

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from Dec. 15-21, 2023.
We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- William Donald (Don) Elphick 31-Jan-1938 to 20-Dec-2023
- Xiao Yang Fang 28-Aug-1972 to 18-Dec-2023
- Elizabeth Fenyves 17-Oct-1938 to 17-Dec-2023
- Eileen May Forrest 29-Aug-1925 to 15-Dec-2023
- Chiara Giulioni 03-Mar-1931 to 16-Dec-2023
- Faye Ann Leaper 09-Jun-1943 to 16-Dec-2023
- Vivelinda Maria Leonardo 26-Apr-1942 to 15-Dec-2023
- Kenneth Shih Kao Li 15-Jun-1939 to 16-Dec-2023
- Irene Poljanskaya De Luigi 25-Apr-1940 to 15-Dec-2023
- Clifton Vincent Marblestein 04-Apr-1934 to 17-Dec-2023
- Donnalyn Macphee 02-Mar-1966 to 17-Dec-2023
- Reginald McAdam 03-Jun-1929 to 09-Dec-2023
- Varkey Pulpara 02-Mar-1932 to 17-Dec-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.