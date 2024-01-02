Oakville lives lived December 22-28

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from Dec. 22-28, 2023.
We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Ramanath Banerjee 01-Jan-1940 to 28-Dec-2023
- Peter J.M. Bloemen 17-Oct-1930 to 23-Dec-2023
- Ronald James Brown Passed away on December 23rd 2023
- James Campbell 23-Jan-1932 to 22-Dec-2023
- Antonio Neves Cavaco 02-Aug-1939 to 26-Dec-2023
- Ralph Chan 26-Nov-1942 to 24-Dec-2023
- Maria Dacko 25-Feb-1951 to 24-Dec-2023
- Christel Annie Dickie 27-Jan-1952 to 24-Dec-2023
- James MacAulay Dalgleish 12-Dec-1932 to 22-Dec-2023
- Angela Marie Flear 28-Feb-1945 to 26-Dec-2023
- Sundeep Khosla 04-Dec-1960 to 24-Dec-2023
- Maria Kira 03-Sep-1926 to 27-Dec-2023
- Carlos Martins 04-Jan-1958 to 27-Dec-2023
- Sharon Louise Nagle 16-May-1965 to 26-Dec-2023
- Stanislav Oprhal 14-Jul-1928 to 28-Dec-2023
- Johannes "John, Hans" Otto 02-Jun-1940 to 28-Dec-2023
- George William Pitcher 15-Feb-1938 to 22-Dec-2023
- Mary Nora Pothier 31-Mar-1932 to 27-Dec-2023
- Robert "Bob" Pryma 17-Feb-1938 to 24-Dec-2023
- Edna Marie Robinson 14-Feb-1935 28-Dec-2023
- Andrena Rodger 13-Jan-1944 to 24-Dec-2023
- Maria Sousa 31-Oct-1937 to 23-Dec-2023
- Joan Spinney 28-Aug-1935 to 28-Dec-2023
- Huu Thuan Tat 06-May-1961 to 25-Dec-2023
- Corazon Tayag 30-Jul-1937 to 25-Dec-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.