Oakville lives lived December 8-14

Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from December 8-14, 2023.
We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Raul Belmonte 06-Mar-1961 to 12-Dec-2023
- Katherine "Kathy" Christine Victoria Hansen (nee Wivchar) 15-Apr-1949 to 12-Dec-2023
- Vivelinda Maria Leonardo 26-Apr-1942 to 15-Dec-2023
- Anne Liberman 15-Oct-1941 to 11-Dec-2023
- Reginald McAdam 03-Jun-1929 to 09-Dec-2023
- Harry Pittens Passed away on December 11th
- Alloo Sapurgi 22-Jul-1935 to 08-Dec-2023
- Joan Shaughnessy 09-Feb-1932 to 09-Dec-2023
- Eduina Vicente 10-Jul-1942 to 12-Dec-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.