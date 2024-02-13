Oakville lives lived Feb. 1-9

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from Jan. 19-25, 2024.
We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Jack Edward Berry 13-Jan-1936 to 02-Feb-2024
- Deo Bhagwandin 11-Sep-1946 to 01-Feb-2024
- Gerhard Reinhard Blauel 24-May-1939 to 08-Feb-2024
- Sidney George Burch 03-Aug-1931 to 05-Feb-2024
- Olympia Demarco 15-Jan-1963 to 08-Feb-2024
- Jennifer Anne Doyle 18-Nov-1971 to 04-Feb-2024
- Pierre Gabelle 19-Jan-1936 to 01-Feb-2024
- Maria Ginocchi Passed away on February 9th, 2024
- Hardial Singh Grewal 15-Oct-1915 to 06-Feb-2024
- Christina Annie Tan Huan 02-Dec-1974 to 03-Feb-2024
- Dan Marcu 04-May-1960 to 01-Feb-2024
- Elizabeth McCarville Passed away on February 5th, 2024
- Noemia De Melo 28-Dec-1941 to 01-Feb-2024
- Catherine McLeod Noakes 16-Jun-1935 to 08-Feb-2024
- Patricia Ann Price (nee Ryan) 05-Feb-1927 to 05-Feb-2024
- Qiuyin Ru 03-Apr-1936 to 06-Feb-2024
- Ted (Edward)) Smith Passed away on February 6th, 2024
- Peggy Louise Stokes (Steele) 25-Jun-1929 to 09-Feb-2024
- Thora Louisa Thomas 02-Feb-1928 to 01-Feb-2024
- Pietro Vairo 31-Jan-1929 to 06-Feb-2024
- Barbara Shireen Yassin 23-Sep-1949 to 09-Feb-2024
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.