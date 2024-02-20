Oakville lives lived Feb. 10-15

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from Feb. 10-15, 2024.
We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Helen Aello 08-Sep-1940 to 11-Feb-2024
- Joyce Mary Boone 17-Apr-1949 to 10-Feb-2024
- Jeremy Corbett 21-Aug-1995 to 14-Feb-2024
- Benedicto Culala 08-Jan-1956 to 10-Feb-2024
- Sally Da Cunha 28-Jun-1935 to 11-Feb-2024
- Sandra Doyle 30-Oct-1965 to 12-Feb-2024
- Consuelo Elmido 05-Aug-1941 to 10-Feb-2024
- Robert Douglas Ellwood 22-May-1949 to 13-Feb-2024
- Marie Lucille Koprich 01-Jul-1943 to 13-Feb-2024
- Daniel Andrada Mendoza 09-Dec-1950 to 10-Feb-2024
- Paul Micallef 19-Jul-1947 to 15-Feb-2024
- William "Bill" Werner Mueller 20-May-1940 to 13-Feb-2024
- Greta Murchie 30-Jul-1932 to 14-Feb-2024
- Juvenalia Nunes 28-Mar-1940 to 14-Feb-2024
- Alexandra Pangratis 02-Sep-1955 to 11-Feb-2024
- Shirley Secor 22-Aug-1940 to 12-Feb-2024
- James Andrew Till 22-Nov-1961 to 14-Feb-2024
- Lloyd Aston Walker 13-Dec-1936 to 10-Feb-2024
- James "Rickey" Wilson 14-Aug-1949 to 10-Feb-2024
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.