Oakville lives lived Feb. 16-22

Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from Feb. 16-22, 2024.
We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Vera Bell 21-Nov-1928 to 18-Feb-2024
- Gerald Edward Casey Passed away on 19th February 2024
- Quang Khai Doan 20-Jul-1936 to 17-Feb-2024
- Allison Dale Downey 19-Jul-1988 to 17-Feb-2024
- C.T. (Terry) Gillin 27-Sep-1944 to 20-Feb-2024
- Elsie Lloyd 06-Jun-1938 to 20-Feb-2024
- Marija Markusic 03-Sep-1942 to 21-Feb-2024
- Maria Ginocchi Passed away on February 9th, 2024
- Victoria Sabio 18-Feb-1959 to 16-Feb-2024
- Yin Yue Sung 28-jan-1922 to 17-Feb-2024
- Lawrence Sheahan 16-Feb-1940 to 18-Feb-2024
- Irene Yersh 20-Mar-1939 to 16-Feb-2024
- Barbara Shireen Yassin 23-Sep-1949 to 09-Feb-2024
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.