Oakville lives lived Feb. 23-29, 2024

Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from Feb. 23-29, 2024.
We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- George Alkhas 05-Feb-1939 to 25-Feb-2024
- Richard Azavedo 16-Jul-1931 to 24-Feb-2024
- Patricia Brown 12-Feb-1940 28-Feb-2024
- Dr. Albert Ronald Cochen 21-Jan-1936 to 27-Feb-2024
- Flordina Correia 20-May-1933 to 29-Feb-2024
- Teresina Fiorino 16-Jan-1938 to 24-Feb-2024
- Elisabetta Garramone 27-Feb-1937 to 28-Feb-2024
- Kevin Gray 15-Dec-1957 to 23-Feb-2024
- Lynn Kinsman (Nee Lynda Cavanagh) 20-May-1971 to 25-Feb-2024
- Surekha Ramnik Majithia 31-Mar-1946 to 27-Feb-2024
- Milan Maric 02-Apr-1932 to 29-Feb-2024
- Kathleen McFarlane 18-Feb-1962 to 24-Feb-2024
- Jacqueline Pucci 27-Nov-1949 to 24-Feb-2024
- Elena Rodriguez 20-Nov-1931 to 28-Feb-2024
- Rodney Ray Slawson Passed away on 23rd February 2024
- Tatiana Tchepetov 27-Jan-1936 to 26-Feb-2024
- Visnja Visnjic 07-Feb-1967 to 28-Feb-2024
- Carol Anne Wideman 04-Dec-1940 to 28-Feb-2024
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.