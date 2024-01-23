Oakville lives lived Jan. 12-18

×
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from Jan. 12-18, 2024.
We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Marica Barta 05-May-1936 to 14-Jan-2024
- Janine Bittar 27-May-1945 to 14-Jan-2024
- Petar Brinjak 23-Aug-1932 to 17-Jan-2024
- Rudolph Campbell 16-Jul-1928 to 12-Jan-2024
- Alfrieda Caruna 31-Oct-1946 to 12-Jan-2024
- Jadwiga Chuba 17-Sep-1927 to 17-Jan-2024
- Colin Craven 20-Sep-1936 to 15-Jan-2024
- Susan Johnston Droniuk 24-May-1957 to 18-Jan-2024
- Robert "Bob" Drury 31-Jul-1934 to 15-Jan-2024
- Roy Stanley Albert Fong 25-Jun-1931 to 12-Jan-2024
- Brian Hill 17-Jul-1960 to 15-Jan-2024
- Jonathan Howard Marler B.A. LL.B, 08-Feb-1949 to 13-Jan-2024
- Laura Sephanie Oyagi 17-Feb-1970 to 14-Jan-2024
- ina Marie Rutten 22-Sep-1998 to 13-Jan-2024
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.