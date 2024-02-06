Oakville lives lived Jan. 26-31

×
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from Jan. 26-31, 2024.
We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Frances Aileen Allen 06-Mar-1938 to 28-Jan-2024
- Reginald Lester Blunder 13-Feb-1932 to 29-Jan-2024
- Diane Brown 11-Aug-1946 to 28-Jan-2024
- Robert "Bob" Drapkin 16-Jun-1949 to 31-Jan-2024
- Joseph Fong 03-Sep-1940 to 27-Jan-2024
- Robert Krul 11-Dec-1940 to 27-Jan-2024
- Heidi Malone 17-Feb-1944 to 27-Jan-2024
- Drazenka Manjerovic 29-May-1967 to 29-Jan-2024
- Scott Brady McNeill 05-Feb-1987 to 27-Jan-2024
- Josip Milek 01-Apr-1941 to 31-Jan-2024
- Giovanna Della Penna 19-Apr-1936 to 30-Jan-2024
- Blazenka Puce 03-Feb-1943 to 26-Jan-2024
- Arlene Des Roches 19-Feb-1939 to 31-Jan-2024
- Tony Sabatini 29-Nov-1954 to 31-Jan-2024
- Delfina Sangle 24-Dec-1934 to 28-Jan-2024
- Lois Joan Sharpe 01-Sep-1955 to 31-Jan-2024
- Italia Soave 01-Apr-1929 to 27-Jan-2024
- Ah Muay "Maisie" Tan 10-Feb-1946 to 31-Jan-2024
- Esperanza Turingan 30-Sep-1930 to 31-Jan-2024
- John Anthony Wallen 22-Oct-1949 to 29-Jan-2024
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.